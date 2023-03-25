Man Utd takeover: Qatari Sheikh Jassim submits second bid to buy the club

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim has joined Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in submitting a second bid to buy Manchester United, the BBC reports.

A representative for Sheikh Jassim said on Saturday they put in a revised bid overnight.

On Thursday, Ratcliffe put in his second bid after Wednesday’s confusion and extended deadline.

It followed Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus stating he has submitted a bid to buy the Old Trafford club.

Zilliacus wants to buy half of the club with the other half bought by fans, who will be part of club decision-making.

Interested parties had until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday to enter their bids before the deadline was extended.

On Thursday, an Ineos spokesperson said: “Ratcliffe and Ineos can confirm we have submitted a revised bid.”