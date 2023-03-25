In a phone talk with EU’s Michel, Armenian PM voices concern over Azerbaijan’s provocations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The interlocutors referred to the ongoing crisis situation resulting from the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. The sides exchanged thoughts on the normalization process of the Armenian-Azerbaijan relations, the peace treaty, and the resumption of regional communications.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s increasing aggressive rhetoric and provocative actions, which hinder efforts towards stability and peace.

The President of the European Council reaffirmed his willingness to promote dialogue and peace in the region.