Azerbaijan should stop futile attempts to accuse Armenia of its own reprehensible actions, Armenian envoy says in a letter to UN chief

The letter of Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, addressed to the UN Secretary General has been published as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

The letter related to the report circulated by Azerbaijan containing accusations against Armenia regarding the involvement of children in the armed conflict.



The letter refutes the misinformation spread by Azerbaijan at the United Nations about the alleged involvement of minors in the armed forces of Armenia, emphasizing that the spread of falsehoods at the United Nations has become a characteristic of Azerbaijan.



Emphasizing Armenia’s commitment to protecting the rights of children living in conflict areas, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia stated that Azerbaijan should stop its futile attempts to accuse Armenia of its own reprehensible actions, including misusing the topic of children’s rights for apparent propaganda purposes, and instead fulfill its legal obligations, in particular, the decisions made by the International Court of Justice regarding the application of interim measures against Azerbaijan.