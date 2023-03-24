US welcomes Armenian PM’s message on peace treaty

The United States very much appreciates Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s message on peace treaty with Azerbaijan, US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Twitter as he shared an earlier post by PM Pashinyan.

“Secretary Blinken is very engaged in facilitating peace discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we are encouraged by the progress made toward lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus. We very much appreciate Nikol Pashinyan’s message on that progress,” the Spokesperson said.

There will be a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it will be based on the joint official statements adopted at the highest level, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

“There won’t be а new escalation. The international community must strongly support this narrative,” PM Pashinyan said.