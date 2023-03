A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck 22 km northwest of the city of Ismail, Azerbaijan at 11:09 local time (07:09 GMT), the rescue service of Artsakh’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The quake was registered at the depth of 10 km. The intensity reached 6 at the epicenter.

Tremors were felt in Artsakh with a strength of up to 3 points. No detractions are reported.