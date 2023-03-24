PoliticsTop

History of Artsakh incomparable with that of Donetsk, Lugansk or Kosovo – Marukyan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 24, 2023, 12:03
1 minute read

With its entire legal and political history Nagorno Karabagh is incomparable with the Donetsk, Lugansk or Serbs of Kosovo, because it՛s always been an autonomy, and a self-proclaimed state in the last 30 years, Edmon Matukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

Moreover, he added, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict predates the collapse of USSR, unlike those listed.

“Hence, while looking for a solution to the NK problem, the International Community should take into account the entire historical legal-political background, otherwise any solution built upon irrelevant examples will lead to the deepening of the problem and its non-resolution,” Marukyan said.

During a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared the issue of rights of the people of Artsakh with Donetsk, Lugansk and Kosovo.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 24, 2023, 12:03
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button