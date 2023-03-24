History of Artsakh incomparable with that of Donetsk, Lugansk or Kosovo – Marukyan

With its entire legal and political history Nagorno Karabagh is incomparable with the Donetsk, Lugansk or Serbs of Kosovo, because it՛s always been an autonomy, and a self-proclaimed state in the last 30 years, Edmon Matukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

Moreover, he added, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict predates the collapse of USSR, unlike those listed.

“Hence, while looking for a solution to the NK problem, the International Community should take into account the entire historical legal-political background, otherwise any solution built upon irrelevant examples will lead to the deepening of the problem and its non-resolution,” Marukyan said.

During a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared the issue of rights of the people of Artsakh with Donetsk, Lugansk and Kosovo.