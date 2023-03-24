Armenian, Turkish teams hold training sessions in Yerevan ahead of Saturday clash

The Armenian and Turkish national teams held training sessions ahead of Saturday’s clash in an UEFA Euro qualifier.

The match is expected to be a fierce competition between the two neighboring countries.

The relationship between Armenia and Turkey has been strained for decades. The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since Armenia gained independence in 1991, and the shared border remains close to date. Although, the sides have reached agreement to open the land border for nationals of third countries before the start of the tourist season.

The pre-match training of the Armenia national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia

The Armenia-Turkey match is expected to be a closely watched event, with both teams determined to come out on top.

While politics may make this match more than just a game, it is important for both teams to focus on the sport and play with the spirit of fair competition.

This is the first time in over a decade that Turkey will be playing a football match in Armenia. The last time the two teams played each other in Yerevan was in 2008, during the World Cup qualifiers.