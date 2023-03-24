Armenian Duduk added to the permanent exposition of Geneva’s Ethnography Museum

The Armenian Duduk, a musical instrument inscribed on the UNESCO intangible heritage list, will be included in the permanent exposition of the “Geneva Ethnography Museum (Musée d’ethnographie de Genève), the Armen8an Embassy in Switzerland informs.

Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan handed over the Duduks durng a solemn ceremony at the Museum.

He thanked the management of the Museum and said in particular that “some see Duduk as a reflection of the Armenian soul, Duduk is not just another instrument, but the one that speaks to us, speaks in Armenian language.”

A brief Duduk performance and an introduction on its history and Armenian musical traditions followed. Representatives of the Armenian community of Geneva participated in the event.