NSW Liberal Coalition pledges $100,000 for Armenian-Australian Archives Project

The New South Wales Liberal and National Government has pledged $100,000 to the Armenian-Australian community in support of the establishment of the Armenian-Australian Archives Project, a proposal by the Armenian National Committee of Australia in partnership with Galstaun College.

With the New South Wales state election scheduled to take place on Saturday 25th March 2023, the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) National Office has conducted meetings with incumbents and candidates in Armenian-Australian populated electorates.

These meetings have helped secure widespread support for Federal Government recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh and support for the Armenian-Australian community organisations and structures, including this special funding commitment to bring to life the Armenian-Australian Archives Project.

The Armenian-Australian Archives Project aims to research, preserve and promote the social, cultural, historical and economic contributions Armenians have made in New South Wales in both public and private life, and educate and share the Armenian-Australian story to enrich the understanding of the community.

A portion of the commitment will go towards upgrading the Galstaun College school library to provide students with a unique opportunity to participate in the duration of the project.

ANC-AU Executive Director Michael Kolokossian thanked NSW Liberal Members of Parliament and candidates Tim James MP, Member for Willoughby; Jordan Lane, Candidate for Ryde; and Matt Cross, Candidate for Davidson.

“Galstaun College students will work under the guidance of their history teachers and guest historians to research and collate archives of the Armenian-Australian migration story, and the unique bond between the peoples of Armenia and Australia, which stems from Australia’s first major humanitarian relief effort aiding victims of the Armenian Genocide,” said Kolokossian.

“The resulting curation from the Armenian Archives Project will be used for travelling exhibitions, as well as provide useful resources to aid teachers and academics wanting to teach more about the Armenian experience over centuries.”

“I have been working towards achieving this outcome for the Armenian-Australian community since I was first elected as the member for Willoughby and I am proud to say the NSW Liberals and Nationals will deliver,” Mr James said.

“This project is a fantastic way to instil a sense of pride among the Armenian- Australian community and particularly young people.”

“It will give them an opportunity to take a deep dive into their heritage and collective history, while also gaining a stronger appreciation of how much the Armenian-Australian community has contributed to our great state.” added James.

The ANC-AU National Office has reached out to NSW Labor to match this commitment ahead of the polls on Saturday 25 March 2023. The community’s peak public affairs body will release an election report guide in the coming days highlighting the commitments of individual candidates and parties in key Armenian populated electorates.