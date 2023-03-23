Eurovision 2023: Armenia’s Brunette to perform second in the second Semi-Final

The Eurovision has announced the running orders for the Semi-Finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 taking place in Liverpool on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May respectively.

Armenia’s Brunette will perform second in the second semi-final.

In January, participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of either the First or Second Semi-Final; the running orders are based on that allocation draw and have been sequenced by producers to create the most exciting shows possible.

The ‘Big Five’ (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Host Country the United Kingdom), along with current champions Ukraine, will not perform in either of the Semi-Finals, but their domestic audiences will get to vote in one of them.

The running order of the Grand Final will be determined by producers in the early hours of Friday 12 May, after the Second Semi-Final and all qualifiers are confirmed. The United Kingdom (as Hosts) and Ukraine (as Champions) had their positions randomly drawn at the Heads of Delegation meeting. Ukraine will perform from 19th position, while the United Kingdom will close the show in 26th.