Blinken believes there is a “moment of opportunity” for Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a peace agreement

Azerbaijan and Armenia may soon reach a peace agreement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, while testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, trend reports.

“I do not want to exaggerate it, but I think there is an opportunity to actually bring a peace agreement to fruition. I have had Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev for a meeting in Munich. I had the Foreign Ministers here in Washington, and I expect them to come back. We worked on a text to see if we can help them reach an agreement. And it’s not something that we are imposing on Armenia or answering a strong desire expressed by Armenia,” Secretary Blinken said.

Commenting on the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the Secretary said “I’m pressing on Azerbaijan, including as recently as this week, to reopen that road.”

“But I do think that there is a moment of opportunity to reach a peace agreement that would profoundly be in the interests of the people of Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan,” he said, commenting on Washington’s efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.