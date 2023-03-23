Azerbaijan taking the situation to new escalation, Armenian PM says

Reliable international mechanisms are needed for the implementation of Both the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal and the agreements reached during Stepanakert-Baku dialogue, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“The violations of internationally reached agreements by Azerbaijan that go unpunished encourage it to resort to new provocations. One such heinous provocation was the deliberate killing of Armenian serviceman Arsahk Sargsyan,” he said.

Offering condolences to the parents and family of the killed soldier, the Prime Minister drew the attention of the international community to the apparent fact that Azerbaijan is taking the situation to a new escalation.

“This is further reinforced by Azerbaijan’s absurd narrative about so-called “western Azerbaijan,” which is an apparent expression of territorial claims on the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that this narrative comes to prove that “our government has correctly read Azerbaijan’s messages” and added that this narrative is the reason for the failure to settle the Karabakh conflict.