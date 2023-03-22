PACE Committee urges Azerbaijan to implement UN Court decision on Lachin corridor

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights today expressed great concern by the humanitarian crisis unfolding due to the ongoing obstruction of the Lachin Corridor.

It adopted the following statement:

The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe is

greatly concerned by the humanitarian crisis unfolding due to the ongoing obstruction of the Lachin Corridor. This corridor is the lifeline between those living in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and the Committee fully supports the public statement made by the Parliamentary Assembly co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia on 24 February 2023, calling for “immediate action” and “the immediate cessation of the unlawful and illegitimate obstruction of the Lachin corridor.”

The Committee also calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to implement without delay the measures addressed to it by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of 22 February 2023 and of the European Court

of Human Rights (ECtHR) of 21 December 2022 whose decisions noted the obligation on Azerbaijan under the Trilateral Statement, signed on 9 November 2020, to “guarantee the security of persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the Lachin Corridor in both directions” (Article 6 of the Trilateral Statement).1



The Committee furthermore refers to other international statements addressed to the authorities of

Azerbaijan on the same issue, including: