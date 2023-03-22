National Geographic recommends planning a trip to Armenia this spring

The National Geographic advises to plan a trip to Armenia this spring.

“A country in the South Caucasus, Armenia is a land of natural drama, characterized by mountains interspersed with ancient, solitary churches. Come from March to explore the depths of the Caucasus Mountains on hiking trails, swim in thermal pools overhanging verdant gorges or roam around city parks turned technicolour in the springtime bloom,” author SJ Armstrong writes.

The National Geographic says since the end of 2021, Armenia can be thru-hiked in its entirety thanks to the Transcaucasian Trail, the first itinerary aiming to link up the South Caucasus in one mammoth path. The 500-mile Armenian leg is the country’s only long-distance route, weaving together natural diversity and cultural heritage — desert canyons, forested hills, ancient monasteries and Silk Road caravan sites — with top-notch hospitality.

It also advises to visit the quiet mountain town of Jermuk divided by a plunging gorge and the rippling Arpa River, the Debed Canyon, a forested ravine, where the Debed River cleaves a path through the Caucasus Mountains in northern Armenia.

Travelers are also recommended to visit the country’s second-biggest city Gyumri, which is central to Armenia’s cultural offering and has long been a magnet for artists and craftspeople, and certainly Yerevan, – the rose-washed capital sit beneath a leafy canopy, which blooms bright fuchsia in the spring.