Missing soldier found – Armenia MoD

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 22, 2023, 12:02
The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found, the Ministry of Defense informs. His life is out of danger.

The serviceman went missing on Tuesday after getting lost in the terrain while delivering food supplies to an outpost.

