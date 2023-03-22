Home | All news | Society | Missing soldier found – Armenia MoD SocietyTop Missing soldier found – Armenia MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 22, 2023, 12:02 Less than a minute The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found, the Ministry of Defense informs. His life is out of danger. The serviceman went missing on Tuesday after getting lost in the terrain while delivering food supplies to an outpost. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 22, 2023, 12:02 Less than a minute Show More