Iran ready to contribute to the peaceful settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict – Deputy FM

Iran is ready to contribute in every possible way to the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan through diplomatic means, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters in Yerevan.

“I think that the heads of the two countries are reasonable enough to resolve this issue through negotiations,” Bagheri said. “Iran will use every opportunity to help resolve the issue peacefully.”

He stressed that “the states of the region are themselves guarantors of peace and stability, and the presence of foreign forces cannot ensure them.”