Cristiano Ronaldo set to break the record as the most-capped men’s international footballer with 197th appearance for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo could break the FIFA record for men’s international caps with a 197th appearance if he plays tomorrow, the Daily Mail reports.

Portugal face Liechtenstein in their first qualifier for Euro 2024 and manager Roberto Martinez has selected the legendary forward.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner currently matches the total of Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa earning his 196th cap against Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

The ex-Man United star’s goal-scoring form at Al Nassr has resulted in a call-up and just one more international cap would see him break yet another record.

Ronaldo earned his first Portugal cap at the age of 18, when he came on for Luis Figo in a friendly against Kazakhstan in 2003.