PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenia’s Kurdish community on Newroz

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Armenian Kurdish community on Newroz. Teh message reads:

I warmly congratulate the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia on the national holiday, Newroz.

This beautiful spring holiday symbolizing the awakening of nature and the new year is full of new life, new hopes and expectations of success.

May the new year be a year of overcoming problems, establishing peace and fruitful work.

I wish the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia health, hope and faith in the prosperous future of our country, and progress and implementation of good initiatives to your community.