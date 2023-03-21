Manchester United sale: Eight bids could be made as Wednesday deadline looms

As many as eight bids could be made for Manchester United before Wednesday’s deadline for second offers, it is understood, Sky News reports.

The Glazer family will definitely sell the club, but only for the right price – with £6bn believed to be their valuation.

If their asking price is not met, the owners will raise capital to invest in the club and pay down debt.

It is believed Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), will make a second bid for Manchester United after his representatives visited the Premier League club last week.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, through his chemical firm INEOS, is also expected to make a second offer for Manchester United next week after visiting the club on Friday.

The INEOS delegation spent six hours at the club’s Old Trafford stadium and its Carrington training ground, with meetings finishing at about 4pm that Friday.

Several other interested parties have also visited the club during the past two weeks – and more bidders are also likely to visit this week.

Based on the level of first-round bids, there are no favorites at the moment, although one could emerge after Wednesday evening’s deadline, according to Sky News.