France pension reform: Macron’s government survives no-confidence vote

The French government has narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence, which was triggered when it forced through an increase in the pension age to 64, the BBC reports.

It sparked new anti-government protests in Paris, where 101 people were arrested after stand-offs with police.

The vote, tabled by centrist MPs, had 278 votes in favour, falling short of the 287 votes needed.

Had it been successful, President Emmanuel Macron would have had to name a new government or call new elections.

A second no-confidence motion, tabled by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, also did not pass.

Now both votes have failed, the controversial bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 will become law.

The votes were held after Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne used a special constitutional power, called Article 49:3, to push the bill through without a vote last week.

It sparked angry protests at the weekend, with some demonstrators clashing with police and blocking streets with debris fires in central Paris, as well as cities around the country.