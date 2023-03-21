Armenia’s Supreme Spiritual Council urges international community to press for implementation of UN Court decision by Azerbaijan

The Supreme Spiritual Council, under the chairmanship of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has urged the internstional community 5o tske efgorts to enforce fulfillment of UN Court decision by Azerbaijan.

“It is with deep sorrow that we record that it is already the 100th day that the authorities of Azerbaijan have blocked the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, with the intensifying manifestations of anti-Armenian policy,” the Council said.

“The physical and psychological pressures, violence and terrorist acts carried out regularly by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh deepen the catastrophic humanitarian situation. Contrary to the efforts of the peacekeeping personnel stationed in Artsakh, as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani authorities, people’s rights to life, treatment, movement and other fundamental rights are being violated,” it added.

The Supreme Spiritual Council highly appreciated the decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the lifting of the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor by Azerbaijan and welcomed the call of the European Parliament urging the authorities of Azerbaijan to implement the decision of the UN Court.

“We express our surprise that despite the strong demands of the international community, its competent and influential structures to open the road, the blockade continues to this day,” the Council said.

It urged the UN structures, the European Parliament and the European Union, the heads of states and religious leaders to make consistent efforts to reach implementation of the judgment of the International Court by Azerbaijan, the condemnation of genocidal acts and the provision of a safe and normal life for the people of Artsakh.

“Toleration of such a blatantly disrespectful approach by Azerbaijan to the decision of the International Court will aggravate the humanitarian crisis, create new dangers for the lives of more than 120,000 people of Artsakh, create an unforgivable precedent for grossly circumventing the judgments of international courts, and at the same time cause deep disappointment in international justice,” the Spiritual Council stressed.

“Our Holy Apostolic Church, having the priority of saving and safety of human lives, will consistently protect the realization of the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, based on the principle of independence for the sake of safety and security,” the statement said.