Pashinyan, Blinken discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Nikol Pashinyan and Antony Blinken exchanged thoughts on the perspectives of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the opening of communication channels in the region.

The US Secretary of State reiterated his call for the immediate reopening of the Lachine Corridor and emphasized that the US is ready to continue supporting the above-mentioned processes.

During the telephone conversation, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed his concern regarding the recently increasing aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijan.