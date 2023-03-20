Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch set to marry for fifth time at 92

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has announced his engagement to his partner Ann Lesley Smith, a former police chaplain, the BBC reports.

Mr Murdoch, 92, and Ms Smith, 66, met in September at an event at his vineyard in California.

The businessman told the New York Post, one of his own publications: “I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

He split with fourth wife Jerry Hall last year.

Mr Murdoch added that he proposed to Ms Smith on St Patrick’s Day, noting that he was “one fourth Irish” and had been “very nervous.”