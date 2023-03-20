Armenian, Russian FMs exchange three-volume collections of documents on bilateral legal framework

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have exchanged three-volume collections of documents on the legal framework of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers signed the three-volume collections, after which they passed them on to each other.

“For the first time, a three-volume collection of documents on the legal framework of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia “30 Years of Allied Interaction” has been published,” said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to her, the collection was prepared with the participation of the Foreign Minidtries of the two countries, the public organization “Dialogue” and the “House of Russian Books” in Yerevan.