Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council meets CSTO Secretary General

On March 17, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received CSTO General Secretary Imangali Tasmagambetov.



The Secretary congratulated Tasmagambetov on his appointment as CSTO Secretary General.



The interlocutors discussed the situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility. The CSTO Secretary General reported on the situation regarding the border demarcation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.



Armen Grigoryan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The parties also referred to the statement made by the President of Azerbaijan the day before, noting that it contradicts the statements of Prague and Sochi.