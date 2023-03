Less than a minute

International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court in the Hague has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It accuses him of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including the unlawful deportation of children.

A warrant has also been issued for Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman says the ICC decision’s has “no significance whatsoever.”