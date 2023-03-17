For now, Azerbaijan has confirmed participation in upcoming European weightlifting Championships in Armenia

According to preliminary data, the Azerbaijani team has confirmed its participation in the European Weightlifting Championships to be held in Yerevan next month.

“At the moment, Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation, but this is not yet final. At the end of March, the federations of the applicant countries must make a certain monetary transfer to the European Sports Federation. In other words, the participation of the Azerbaijani national team will be finally confirmed if they implement all the defined steps,” said Karen Giloyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The championships will be held in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on April 15-23. The opening ceremony is scheduled for April 14.

With 29 days to go, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan announced the start of the countdown to the European Adult Weightlifting Championships during a ceremony at the Northern Avenue.



