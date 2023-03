The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Yerablur military pantheon in Yerevan.

The Secretary General paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers.

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Yerablur military pantheon and expressed his respect

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Yerablur military pantheon and expressed his respect

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Yerablur military pantheon and expressed his respect

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Yerablur military pantheon and expressed his respect

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov visited Yerablur military pantheon and expressed his respect

On Thursday Imangali Tasmagambetov visited the areas affected by Azerbaijan’s September aggression.