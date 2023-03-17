China’s Xi to meet Putin in Moscow next week

China’s President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow next week to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said they would discuss a “comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation.”

The visit comes as Beijing, an ally of Russia, has offered proposals to end the war in Ukraine.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said Mr Xi will be in Russia from 20 to 22 March at the invitation of Mr Putin.

A number of “important bilateral documents” are expected to be signed.

In a message posted on Twitter on Friday, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said it will be a trip “for friendship and peace.”

“On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations,” she said.

She added that China would uphold “an objective and fair position” on the war in Ukraine and “play a constructive role in promoting talks for peace.”