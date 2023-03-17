Champions League draw: Chelsea face Real Madrid as Inter take on Benfica

Chelsea have been drawn against holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The tie is a repeat of the last season’s quarter-finals and the semi-finals the year before.

Pep Guardiola faces a reunion as his Manchester City side have been drawn against German giants Bayern Munich.

There’s also an all-Italian clash as AC Milan face off against high-flyers Napoli.

Elsewhere 2010 champions Inter Milan have been drawn against Benfica.

Thanks to the semi-final draw there is a possibility for a Milan derby.

Champions League quarter-final draw:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

AC Milan or Napoli v Inter Milan or Benfica

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich