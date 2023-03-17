Champions League draw: Chelsea face Real Madrid as Inter take on Benfica

Chelsea have been drawn against holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The tie is a repeat of the last season’s quarter-finals and the semi-finals the year before.
Pep Guardiola faces a reunion as his Manchester City side have been drawn against German giants Bayern Munich.
There’s also an all-Italian clash as AC Milan face off against high-flyers Napoli.
Elsewhere 2010 champions Inter Milan have been drawn against Benfica.
Thanks to the semi-final draw there is a possibility for a Milan derby.
Champions League quarter-final draw:
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Benfica
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
AC Milan v Napoli
AC Milan or Napoli v Inter Milan or Benfica
Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich