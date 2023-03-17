Armenian PM, CSTO chief discuss regional security challenges

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov.

The Prime Minister congratulated Imangali Tasmagambetov on assuming the position of CSTO Secretary General and wished him effective work.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility, regional developments and security challenges. In this context, a number of issues related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation and CSTO collective defense mechanisms were discussed.