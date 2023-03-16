Georgia premieres Eurovision 2023 song: The country will be represented by Georgian Armenian Iru Khechanovi

Iru has premiered the music video of the song she’ll be representing Georgia with in Liverpool – “Echo.”

Earlier in the year, Iru Khechanovi won talent show The Voice in Georgia; and with it, came the opportunity to represent her country at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Iru will compete in Liverpool with her song Echo. And no doubt she’ll be hoping that The Voice isn’t the only music competition she’ll be triumphing in this year!

Iru is no stranger to a Eurovision stage, having won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with the group Candy in 2011, reforming for a special performance at the 20th Junior Eurovision in Yerevan last year.

Echo was composed by Iru herself, along with Beni Kadagidze and George Kukhianidze.

Georgia will perform at the Second Semi-Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in May.