Armenian Defense Minister briefs CSTO Secretary General on Armenia’s expectations

March 16, 2023, 18:38
Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by CSTO General Secretary Imangali Tasmagambetov, who arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

Opinions were exchanged on a number of international and regional security issues, including the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani լline of content and the military-political situation around Armenia.

Speaking about the border situation, Suren Papikyan presented the long-standing problems with launching of CSTO collective security mechanisms and the expectations of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

