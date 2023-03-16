Armenia has received new proposals on peace treaty from Azerbaijan, will present observations in near future – PM

Armenia has received new proposals on peace treaty from Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“We are thus stepping into the fourth round of discussions on the draft peace treaty. We will discuss and present our observations in the near future,” he said.

“We are committed to and will not deviate from the peace agenda,” PM Pashinyan stressed.

At the same time, he drew the attention of the international community to the fact that in disrespect for Article 8 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan is yet to return the Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons and continues the occupation of the Armenian sovereign territory captured in1994, 2021 and 2022.