Rep. Pallone pledges continued assistance to Armenia and Republic of Artsakh

Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts had a virtual meeting with the US Congress Armenian Caucus Co-chair, Congressman Frank Pallone.

The Ambassador briefed the Congressman on the current security situation in Artsakh and the developments around Armenia, drawing the attention to the fact that the Lachin corridor has been blocked for more than three months now.

She thanked Rep. Pallone for circulating the letter addressed to the Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs demanding significant increase of financial assistance to Armenia and Artsakh in the Fiscal Year 2024. Congressman Pallone assured that the support efforts to Armenia and Artsakh will be consistent.

The parties also discussed issues related to deepening of Armenia-USA parliamentary cooperation, as well as mutual visits of parliamentarians.