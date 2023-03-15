Henrikh Mkhitaryan: We can dream about reaching Champions League final

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to dream of a place in the Champions League final after the team have gotten as far as the quarterfinals of the competition.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia after the Nerazzurri’s goalless draw against Porto, the Armenian said: “We can always dream, we want to do the best we possibly can.”

“It’s a great opportunity, Inter have not reached the quarterfinals for a while,” he said.

“We have two very tough matches ahead of us, but we have to keep our heads in it and we’ll do everything to keep going,” Mkhitaryan added.

The Armenian stated of the evening’s match against Porto that “We knew it would be very tough, I want to congratulate my teammates because we fought hard.”

“We had to fight for it right until the end, we knew that this would be a big match but we always try to do our best in these matches.”

“Then again, we also have to beat the teams that we’re expected to, and we hope that this result gives us a boost in the coming matches,” Mkhitaryan said.

Inter Milan moved into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2011 as they eliminated Porto in their last-16 tie.

The Italian side won 1-0 in the first leg at the San Siro and were able to frustrate their opponents in Portugal.