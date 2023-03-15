European Parliament must condemn in strongest terms the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor, Bulgarian MEP says

The European Parliament must condemn in the strongest terms the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Member of the European Parliament Angel Dzhambazki (Bulgaria) said on Parliament floor.

“Thousands of Armenians are suffering in Artsakh. Yet again in their history, Armenians are subjected to genocide. We stand with them! Solidarity with Armenia,” the MEP said in a Twitter post.

#Azerbaijan🇦🇿 continues the shameful #genocide started by the Ottomans in 1915. No amount of cheap #oil and #gas can change that. #HumanRights come first and Azerbaijan must be condemned for their assault on #Armenia🇦🇲. pic.twitter.com/IZJ5CRZHVN — Джамбазки (@djambazki) March 14, 2023

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12, leading to a humanitarian crisis in the republic.