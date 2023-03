His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, was hosted at the Armenian Embassy in Greece.

“Was honored to host His Holiness Catholicos Aram I at Embassy of Armenia in Greece. His Holiness is paying a pontifical visit to Greece and Cyprus. We talked about Armenia-Greece ties, diaspora matters, challenges facing Armenia and the region, and ways to overcome them,” Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Facebook post.