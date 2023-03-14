Peace Corps volunteers return to Armenia 

Last night, Peace Corps Armenia welcomed a new group of 16 American Peace Corps Volunteers to serve alongside the Armenian people in different regions of the country.

This is the first group of Volunteers to arrive in Armenia since they were evacuated in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, Peace Corps Armenia staff and former volunteers have continued to engage with schools and community groups through Virtual Service and training activities.

“We are very excited to witness this historic return of Volunteers to Armenia,” said Peace Corps Armenia Country Director, Joanne Fairley. “I know that the Volunteers will bring great passion and energy to their projects, and I am sure they will form new partnerships and friendship with the Armenian people.”

At the request of the government of Armenia, Volunteers will work in schools and community groups alongside their Armenian partners in regional communities of the country. They will engage in projects to support English teachers and students, and equip youth with the knowledge, skills and confidence to contribute to the development of the productive communities across Armenia.

Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. At the invitation of governments around the world, Peace Corps volunteers work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries worldwide.

In 1992, the Government of Armenia invited Peace Corps to establish a program in Armenia. Since 1992 Peace Corps has promoted peace and friendship in Armenia, while also contributing to the development of the education and youth sectors. Peace Corps Volunteers have also taught Armenians about American culture and brought what they’ve learned of Armenian culture back home to their communities in the United States.

Since 1992, more than 1,100 Volunteers have served in the Armenia Peace Corps Program.