King Charles makes first appearance on special stamps

The first special stamps bearing the head of King Charles are being released by the Royal Mail, with his silhouette appearing on a set showing popular garden flowers, the BBC reports.

These are likely to be the first stamps showing the King’s profile that will be widely seen by the public.

This replaces a design showing the Queen’s head used continuously on commemorative stamps since 1968.

Last month saw the final issue of a new set of stamps with the Queen’s head.

David Gold, of Royal Mail, said using pictures of flowers for this landmark set of stamps reflected the fact that the King was a “passionate gardener.”

The Royal Mail had previously revealed the design for new regular first and second class stamps showing King Charles.