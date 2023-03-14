EU must push Azerbaijan to lift the blockade of Lachin corridor – Anders Fogh Rasmussen

The EU must push Azerbaijan to lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor, NATO’s former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said after he visited the entrance of the corridor.

“In December last year, it was blocked by Azerbaijanis. Since then, no civilian or commercial traffic has been able reach Nagorno-Karabakh. This has left some 120,000 residents without access to essential goods and services, including life-saving medication and health care,” he said.

“Europe cannot close its eyes to a humanitarian crisis happening on our borders. The EU must use its relationship with Azerbaijan and push them to lift the blockade and fulfil their international commitments. If we do not, a humanitarian risks becoming a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

Today I was at the Lachin corridor that links Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.



It is currently blocked by Azerbaijanis, leaving 120,000 residents without access to essential goods.



— Anders Fogh Rasmussen (@AndersFoghR) March 14, 2023

Chairman of the international political consulting organization “Rasmussen Global” and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen held meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials on Monday.