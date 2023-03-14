Artsakh committed to negotiations in an internationally recognized format – MFA

In response to the proposal of the office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to hold a meeting between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Artsakh, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated its position that such meetings can take place with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, in the same place as last on March 1.

The Ministry said the discussions should focus on humanitarian, infrastructural, technical issues, without their unnecessary politicization.

At the same time, the Ministry stressed that “the closure of the Lachin corridor and the continuation of the humanitarian crisis are unacceptable and do not in any way contribute to the formation of a favorable atmosphere for negotiations.”

“We are convinced that Azerbaijan must properly implement both the obligations assumed by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and the requirements of the decision of the International Court of Justice, refraining from the use of force or the threat of force and from unilateral, extremist approaches. Only in that case favorable conditions will be created for further discussions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

As for the political issues of the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, it reminded that Artsakh is committed to the negotiations aimed at the comprehensive settlement of the conflict, which should take place in an internationally recognized and approved format, under the conditions of the presence of international guarantees of the equal rights of the parties and the fulfillment of the assumed obligations.