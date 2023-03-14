Armenian chef Karen Torosyan awarded the second Michelin Star

Armenian chef Karen Torosyan of the Bozar restaurant in Brussels was honored with a second Michelin Star on Monday.

For many years, Karen Torosyan at the Bozar Restaurant has been a veritable model of culinary savoir-faire. A rigorous and exacting chef, he re-interprets the classic recipes with a very personal sense of detail and plenty of emotion. Among the many creations on offer, the most remarkable are his ‘en croute’ dishes. He has developed his restaurant and his innovative cuisine patiently and conscientiously, to be finally rewarded with Two MICHELIN Stars.

“We have the most beautiful profession in the world,” Torosyan said as he received the award during the ceremony at Royal Theater in Bergen. “Cooking is more than a passion, it’s a calling.”

“I came to Belgium 25 years ago not speaking a word of French and here I am. I want to thank Jean Pierre Bruneau who made me fall in love with the world of restaurants and to David Martin, the first person who really believed in me. I was lucky that he gave me the possibility to take over the restaurant five years ago and he believed in me. The world of restaurants and of a restauranteur is mad but it is the best job in the world. Only those who are in it know, know what I mean,” he said.

Michelin star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants judged to be of a particularly high standard. Eateries that make the grade can be awarded one, two, or three stars, and the accolade is much-coveted by chefs around the world. The star system was first introduced in 1926, with a single star denoting “a very good restaurant”. The second and third stars were added in 1933, with two stars meaning “excellent cooking that is worth a detour”, and three stars “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

The Michelin Guide has been published annually since 1900 and was originally intended to help drivers find mechanics, hotels, and of course, good restaurants, on their travels.