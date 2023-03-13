Sir Jim Ratcliffe confident of Manchester United takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confident that his takeover bid for Manchester United will be successful as the billionaire prepares to form a world-leading team at Old Trafford, Metro reports.

Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, is in direct competition with a bid from Qatar to take charge of United from the Glazer family.

The bid from Sheikh Jassim is worth more than Ratcliffe’s offer, while the Brit is only seeking to take the Glazers’ working majority of the club rather than purchasing full ownership.

That’s put the bid from Qatar in the lead but the Times claim Ratcliffe is confident he will eventually succeed in taking over United.

Ratcliffe’s positioned himself as a bidder that could get supporters back on side after 17 years of Glazer ownership.

The Oldham-born billionaire has vowed to put the ‘United’ back in ‘Manchester United’ and there’s clamor for a Mancunian to own the club again.