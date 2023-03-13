PM Pashinyan discusses regional security issues with former NATO chief

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the founding chairman of the international political consulting organization “Rasmussen Global” and former Secretary General of NATO, and the delegation led by him.

Nikol Pashinyan and Anders Fogh Rasmussen recalled the meeting they had on February 18 on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional developments and security challenges. Issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus were discussed, continuous efforts in this direction were emphasized on both sides.