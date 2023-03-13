Pashinyan, Putin discuss ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor was discussed.

In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the terrorist operation carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5 and its consequences.

In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized the appropriate response of the Russian Federation.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26, and October 31, 2022 were discussed.