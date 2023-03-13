Google Workspace for Education to be introduced in Armenian schools

The Armenian Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, and a market leader in professional services SADA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MOU was signed by ministers Vahan Kerobyan, Zhanna Andreasyan (signed by the deputy minister), Robert Khachatryan on the one hand, and SADA President and CEO Tony Safoian on the other hand.

Under the MOU, the RA State Bodies and Google Cloud partner SADA combine the efforts to introduce Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals services and tools for developing education system digitalization and equal opportunities for education in the entire territory of the Republic of Armenia.

“The RA State Bodies value the experience of the world’s leading companies in the provision of technology services and make efforts to improve the level of education in the public schools of the Republic of Armenia and to implement the necessary tools for the measurement of educational quality. We are ready to create favorable conditions and develop an action plan to ensure the integration of Google Workspace for Education tools and services into the RA educational system and ensure adequate resources for the provision of toolkit integration services,” said Vahan Kerobyan, RA Minister of Economy.

“We attach importance to the necessity of digitalization of the educational system in our homeland Armenia, improvement of the quality of education as a result, and development of distance education. SADA will ensure integration of the RA education system to Google Workspace for Education tools and services and will implement Chrome OS along with Chrome OS devices in cooperation with Google and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia,” Tony Safoian, President and CEO at SADA, said after the signing ceremony.

SADA will also provide resources to support Project Management, Engineering, and Change Management Disciplines and will support the RA State Bodies in obtaining a license to use Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals services and tools in compliance with Google’s qualification conditions.