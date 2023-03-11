USAID supports the development of economy in Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien and USAID/Armenia’s Deputy Mission Director, Rebecca White, participated in the Investor Day event organized by Enterprise Armenia and the USAID Armenian Business Enabling Environment Project.

The main goal of the event was to discuss the systemic issues identified by IT companies within the framework of the aftercare services of Enterprise Armenia. The objective was to encourage dialogue between the government authorities, industry experts, and the business community to outline possible solutions and develop a roadmap for future actions.

Three panel discussions among the Government of Armenia and the private sector were held during the event. The discussion addressed the sector’s most pressing issues such as the shortage of skilled specialists; the unsatisfactory quality of education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics specializations in Armenia’s higher education institutions; and the lack of general data protection regulations in Armenia.

“I am happy that with USAID’s support, the Government of Armenia and the industry participated in a constructive dialog addressing industry issues and crafting needed solutions. The United States government stands ready to continue our support of Armenia’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment,” said Ambassador Kvien.