The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh has dismisses on subversive infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan.

The reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels claiming that the Azerbaijani side undertook a subversive infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni overnight, do not correspond to reality, Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, told Artsakhpress.

“The operational situation remains unchanged and relatively stable,” Sarumyan added.