Armenia to premiere Eurovision 2023 song on March 15

Armenia will premiere the song and video of Eurovision 2023 Song Contest on March 15. Brunette will represent Armenia with the song “Future Lover,” Public TV informs.



“I’ve been working non-stop these months to create a song that will truly express who I am both as an artist and as an individual. I hope the song will touch your hearts,” says Brunette.



The Eurovision 2023 Song Contest will be held in Liverpool. The semi-finals will take place on May 9 and 11, and the final on May 13. Armenia’s entrant will perform in the first part of the second semi-final.